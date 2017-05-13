uudised

OTSE: Lennart Meri konverentsi teine päev

Lennart Meri konverents
Lennart Meri konverents Autor/allikas: ERR
Eesti
Eesti
{{1494653160000 | amCalendar}}

ERR.ee vahendab otsepildis Lennart Meri konverentsi avalikke paneeldiskussioone.

KAVA

09.00-10.30

Hacks and (Fake) Facts: Warfare in the Information Space

(Gerhard Conrad, Hans-Georg Maaßen, Taimar Peterkop, Keir Giles)

11.00-12.30

More EU, Less NATO?

(Rose Gottemoeller, Nathalie Tocci, Reinhard Brandl, Etienne de Durand)

16.00-17.30

Dealing with the White House - The Limits of Transactional Foreign Policy

(Stephen Biegun, Peter Brookes, Sarah Kendzior, James Kirchik)

18.30-20.00

Be Careful What You Wish For: is Russia Trumped?

(Dmitry Suslov, Thomas Graham, Stefan Meister, Anthony Gardner)



Soome endine president Mauno Koivisto 2013. aastal.Soome endine president Mauno Koivisto 2013. aastal.
Suri Soome endine president Mauno Koivisto
Uuendatud: 07:12 
Küberrünnaku alla sattunud haigla koduleht.Küberrünnaku alla sattunud haigla koduleht.
Briti haiglaid tabas küberrünnak, teateid rünnakutest on tulnud üle maailma
Uuendatud: 22:59 
IRLIRL
IRL saab laupäeval uue esimehe
Lennart Meri konverentsLennart Meri konverents
OTSE: Lennart Meri konverentsi teine päev
Lennart Meri konverentsLennart Meri konverents
Luik: Meri konverents eeldab esinejailt intellektuaalset iseseisvust
Uuendatud: 21:45 
Uurimistulemusi tutvustavad PPA sisekontrollibüroo juht Raul Vahtra, valmisoleku- ja reageerimisbüroo juht Marti Magnus ja Lääne ringkonnaprokuratuuri ringkonnaprokurör Indrek Kalda.
Haapsalu piirivalvurite õnnetuse põhjustas roolist lahti laskmine

Seni avaldamata video sündmuskohale jõudmisest

Fitchi peakorter New YorgisFitchi peakorter New Yorgis
Fitch kinnitas Eesti riigireitingu senisel tasemel A+
Hiiumaal hukkus liiklusavariis autojuht.Hiiumaal hukkus liiklusavariis autojuht.
Fotod: Hiiumaal hukkus teelt välja sõitnud auto juht
Uuendatud: 20:33 
Koidula piiripunktis asuv raudteeröntgen.Koidula piiripunktis asuv raudteeröntgen.
Uued röntgenid aitavad vähendada salakaubavedu ja kiirendada piiriületust
Rail Baltic.Rail Baltic.
Kučinskis: Soome peaks hakkama RB Raili osanikuks
Costa Concordia kapten Francesco Schettino 2015. aastal.Costa Concordia kapten Francesco Schettino 2015. aastal.
Costa Concordia kapteni 16-aastane karistus jäi jõusse
Pärnu lennujaamPärnu lennujaam
Pärnu ootab hulka tšarterlende, Kuressaare numbrid on pigem tagasihoidlikud

Kuressaare lennujaam on erinevalt Pärnust juba praegu valmis tšarterlende vastu võtma, kuid senised reisijatenumbrid on jäänud pigem tagasihoidlikuks.

Lennart Meri konverentsLennart Meri konverents
Mogherini: EL-i suurim väljakutse on enesekindluse puudus
Lennart Meri konverentsLennart Meri konverents
Kaljulaid: EL-iga pole midagi fundamentaalselt valesti
Lunavara.Lunavara.
Eestis pole lunavaraga seotud rünnakuid veel täheldatud
"Verona" eurolaval"Verona" eurolaval
Eesti eurotiim selgitas tehnilise apsu tagamaid
Mart NormetMart Normet
Mart Normet kaotusest poolfinaalis: antud sai absoluutne maksimum
BC Kalev/CramoBC Kalev/Cramo
Kalev/Cramo alustas tugeva teise poolaja toel finaalseeriat võidukalt
Rootsi jäähokikoondisRootsi jäähokikoondis
VIDEOD | Rootsi viskas MM-il Itaaliale kaheksa väravat
Aleksei Levinson.Aleksei Levinson.

Levada: Krimmi sündmused muutsid Putini reitingu uskumatult kõrgeks

Uuring graafikutel

NATO laevad Tallinnas.NATO laevad Tallinnas.
Kuus NATO laeva saabus reedel Tallinna
Uuendatud: 17:13 
Huvitavat teadusest
Inimesed kalduvad oma lõhnataju alahindama.Inimesed kalduvad oma lõhnataju alahindama.
Ülevaateartikkel: jutt inimeste kehvast lõhnatajust on 19. sajandi müüt
Esimene kooliaasta mõjutab lapse tähelepanuvõimet
Dresseri ladestu peitis kivistisi.Dresseri ladestu peitis kivistisi.
Austraalia fossiilid juhatavad maavälise elu jälgedele
Saksa üksuse saabumine Kevadtormile.Saksa üksuse saabumine Kevadtormile.
Fotod: Kevadtormil osaleb kaheksa Saksa tanki
NATO asepeasekretär Rose Gottemoeller külastas õppust Kevadtorm.NATO asepeasekretär Rose Gottemoeller külastas õppust Kevadtorm.
Fotod: NATO asepeasekretär külastas õppust Kevadtorm
NATO lipp.NATO lipp.
Kõik NATO riigid on ratifitseerinud Montenegro liitumisprotokolli
Inchcape'i autosalong Tallinna lähedal Peetris.Inchcape'i autosalong Tallinna lähedal Peetris.
Inchcape ostab neli BMW müüja United Motorsi esindust
Reedel toimub linnahalli detailplaneeringu avalik arutelu.Reedel toimub linnahalli detailplaneeringu avalik arutelu.
Linnahalli detailplaneering suhtub hoone säilitamisse respektiga
Jüri LuikJüri Luik
Kaitseuuringute keskus otsib konkursiga uut juhti
ARVAMUS
Juhan KivirähkJuhan Kivirähk
Juhan Kivirähk: valitsuskoalitsiooni toetuse langus on igati loogiline
Berk Vaher.Berk Vaher.
Berk Vaher: paar sõna hipisaarte revolutsionäärile
Lammutatud maja asemele kerkis täpne koopia.Lammutatud maja asemele kerkis täpne koopia.
Tartu perekond ehitas lammutatud maja asemele täpselt samasuguse

Noor perekond ostis Tartus endale lagunenud maja, mis lammutati ning ehitati asemele täpne koopia.

Federica Mogherini Kersti Kaljulaidiga kohtumas.Federica Mogherini Kersti Kaljulaidiga kohtumas.
Fotod: Mogherini kohtus Ratase ja Kaljulaidiga
Simson Haapsalu raudteest: paneme järgmise valitsuse surve alla
Vormel 1 auto Audru ringrajal.Vormel 1 auto Audru ringrajal.
Audru vallavalitsus paneb ringraja kinnistud müüki
Uuendatud: 22:08 
Jaak Aab Keskerakonna Toompea kontori ukse ees. Vasakul Tarmo Tamm.Jaak Aab Keskerakonna Toompea kontori ukse ees. Vasakul Tarmo Tamm.
Keskerakond on lähedal kokkuleppele Toompea kinnistu ostjaga
Suurtes plastpudelites õlu kaob Lätis müügilt.Suurtes plastpudelites õlu kaob Lätis müügilt.
Läti keelab õlle müümise suurtes plastpudelites
Valimistel kandideerivad kõik Keskerakonna ministrid peale Ratase
Taavi Aas, Mihhail Kõlvart ja Mailis Reps.Taavi Aas, Mihhail Kõlvart ja Mailis Reps.
Keskerakond avalikustab esmaspäeval Tallinna linnapea kandidaadi
pealtnägija lood
Tallinna Teletorn on turismimagnet, mida külastab 160 000 inimest aastas.Tallinna Teletorn on turismimagnet, mida külastab 160 000 inimest aastas.

Teletorn ei suuda suletud restoranile uut rentnikku leida

geenivaramugeenivaramu
Geenivaramu hakkab 17 aastat pärast sündi tagasisidet andma
Paavo JärviPaavo Järvi

Paavo Järvi teekond La Scala ooperimaja lavale

UUDISED
Jüri RatasJüri Ratas
Ratase sõnul tähendab 9. mai Eestile ränga okupatsiooni jätkumist
Uuendatud: 21:18 
Briti kaitseminister Michael Fallon 20. aprillil Eestis.Briti kaitseminister Michael Fallon 20. aprillil Eestis.
Fallon lubas valimisvõidu korral järjepidevat kaitsekulutuste kasvu
USA sõdurid Eestis.USA sõdurid Eestis.
Riigikogus läbis esimese lugemise kaitsekoostöölepe USA-ga
Uuendatud: 18:41 
James ComeyJames Comey
Senati luurekomitee kutsus Comey tunnistusi andma
Ukraina ja Euroopa Liidu lipud Kiievis.Ukraina ja Euroopa Liidu lipud Kiievis.
Euroopa Liidu Nõukogu näitas Ukraina viisavabadusele rohelist tuld
IRL-i JUHIVALIMISED
uudised
KerttuKerttu
Eestlanna läks südame hääle järgi Los Angelesse filminäitlejaks saama
TV3 logo.TV3 logo.
Providence hakkab ostetavat MTG Balti meediaäri Leedust juhtima
EUROVISIOON
Kaader videostKaader videost
Suur üllatus! Makedoonia lauljatarilt paluti Eurovisiooni otse-eetris kätt
Koit Toome & Laura "Verona" (Eesti)Koit Toome & Laura "Verona" (Eesti)
Eesti esindajad Laura ja Koit Eurovisiooni finaali ei pääsenud
Uuendatud: 00:17 
Richard ToomeRichard Toome
Koit Toome tutvustas Kiievis kaasasolevat pisipoega
uudised
SüngehelSüngehel
Sakslased tegid Eesti metal-skeenest dokumentaalfilmi
Kerli Kõiv Billboardi auhinnagalal 2012. aastalKerli Kõiv Billboardi auhinnagalal 2012. aastal
Billboard valis Kerli kostüümi ajaloo pööraseimate hulka
Kilgifarm Tais.Kilgifarm Tais.
Uuring: kuuejalgne toidutootmine on kanade pidamisest keskkonnasäästlikum
Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe 4. mail Durbanis konverentsil.Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe 4. mail Durbanis konverentsil.
Pressiesindaja: Mugabe ei maga konverentside ajal, ta puhkab vaid silmi
Osa Eesti Energia logost.Osa Eesti Energia logost.
Eesti Energia nõukogu sai kolm uut liiget
REPORTAAŽIDE SARI: "1 PÄEV AMETIS"

Tere tulemast Eesti kõige tähtsamasse hoonesse!

Aga sa ju ei tea, mida sa teed!

Seekord koer piletit ära ei söönud

Tillersoni sõnul ei kavatse Trump kliimaleppe osas uisapäisa otsustada
FBI direktori kohusetäitja Andrew McCabe.FBI direktori kohusetäitja Andrew McCabe.
FBI juhi kohusetäitja sõnul jätkub Venemaa sekkumise uurimine
Uuendatud: 22:40 
Toimetaja valik
Õpetaja klassi ees. Pilt on illustratiivne.Õpetaja klassi ees. Pilt on illustratiivne.
Praxis: mitte-eestlased toetavad juba aastaid varajast eestikeelset õpet
Erakondade viimased toetusnäitajad. Täpsemat graafikut vaata altpoolt.Erakondade viimased toetusnäitajad. Täpsemat graafikut vaata altpoolt.
IRL-i toetus langes alla valimiskünnise
Ka laadakauplejad peavad teenitud tulult maksu maksma.Ka laadakauplejad peavad teenitud tulult maksu maksma.
Riigil napib sularahaäri maksude jälgimiseks jõudu
Eesti
Vastsündinu.Vastsündinu.
Aprillis registreeriti 1023 sündi ja 1148 surma
Sillamäel on vene koolid ja eesti kool. Keskmine variant ehk keelekümblusklassid puuduvad.Sillamäel on vene koolid ja eesti kool. Keskmine variant ehk keelekümblusklassid puuduvad.
Keeleõpe Sillamäe moodi: keelekümbluslasteaiast venekeelsesse kooli
Keskerakonna juhatuse liikmed pärast Paide kongressi.Keskerakonna juhatuse liikmed pärast Paide kongressi.
Karilaid lubas teha valimisnimekirju koostades järeldusi
Majandus
RMK transportis osa istikuid helikopteriga.RMK transportis osa istikuid helikopteriga.
RMK viib raskesti ligipääsetavatesse kohtadesse puuistikuid kopteriga
Kadri SimsonKadri Simson
Simson investeeringutest: Pärnu ootab Rootsi turiste, Haapsalu raudteed
Välismaa
Põhja-Korea liider Kim Jong-un.Põhja-Korea liider Kim Jong-un.
Põhja-Korea nõuab Lõuna-Korea luurejuhi väljaandmist
ISIS-e liige Raqqas 2014. aastal.ISIS-e liige Raqqas 2014. aastal.
Süürias algab pealetungi otsustav etapp Raqqale
USA president Donald Trump.USA president Donald Trump.
Trump hoiatas endist FBI juhti lekitamise eest
Uuendatud: 12.05
12.05
Video: Türgis transporditi hauakamber ohutumasse kohta
12.05
Paljud sakslased on Martin Schulzis pettunud
12.05
Vene hävitaja lähenes Mustal merel USA luurelennukile
sport
Enar JäägerEnar Jääger
Jääger tegi endise koduklubi vastu nullimängu
Anett KontaveitAnett Kontaveit
Kontaveit alustab Rooma WTA turniiri maailma 86. reketi vastu
Sten Priinits ja Naoyuki KitamuraSten Priinits ja Naoyuki Kitamura
Novosjolov ja Priinits kvalifitseerusid Pariisi MK-etapil põhiturniirile
Taani jäähokikoondisTaani jäähokikoondis
Saksamaa andis käest kaheväravalise edu, Valgevene teenis esimese punkti
Londoni Chelsea ja klubi juhendaja Antonio ConteLondoni Chelsea ja klubi juhendaja Antonio Conte
Chelsea kindlustas hilise värava toel Inglismaa meistritiitli
teadus
Kaader filmist CSI.Kaader filmist CSI.
Kui filmivaataja matsu ei jaga, pole teaduse kujutamisele mõtet kulutada
Näited printeriga loodud fotodest.Näited printeriga loodud fotodest.
Liblikatest inspireeritud loob printer tilgagi tindita värvifotosid
Ilusad võivad olla ka meelelised naudingud.
Ilu kogemine nõuab teadlikku mõttetööd
HAT-P-26b kunstniku nägemuses.
Kuumal Neptuunil on algeline atmosfäär
Kultuur
Klaudia Taevi nimelise ooperilauljate konkursi võitjaKlaudia Taevi nimelise ooperilauljate konkursi võitja
Klaudia Taevi nimelise noorte ooperilauljate konkursi võitis Abigail Levis
Uuendatud: 00:14
Athose mägiAthose mägi
Andres Uibo reisist Athose mäele: see on maine paradiis
PromFest 2017 finalistidPromFest 2017 finalistid
Tutvustus: PromFest 2017 finalistid
2017. aasta Eurovisiooni lava ehitamisjärgus vs võistluse avapäeval.2017. aasta Eurovisiooni lava ehitamisjärgus vs võistluse avapäeval.
Eurovisioon 2017: läbi raskuste peo poole
Sibyl VaneSibyl Vane
Sibyl Vane esitas lugusid uuelt albumilt
Uuendatud: 12.05
Kaader videostKaader videost
Õpi selgeks: youtuberid esitlesid otse-eetris flash mobi
Heategevuslik lastejooks Kadriorus
Galerii: President Kaljulaid juhatas sisse heategevusliku laste teatejooksu
Uuendatud: 11.05
PRAEGU VIKERRAADIOS
09:13
Kui filmivaataja matsu ei jaga, pole teaduse kujutamisele mõtet kulutada
09:07
Jääger tegi endise koduklubi vastu nullimängu
09:06
OTSE: Lennart Meri konverentsi teine päev Uuendatud
08:46
Kontaveit alustab Rooma WTA turniiri maailma 86. reketi vastu
08:36
Fitch kinnitas Eesti riigireitingu senisel tasemel A+
08:31
IRL saab laupäeval uue esimehe
08:24
Novosjolov ja Priinits kvalifitseerusid Pariisi MK-etapil põhiturniirile
08:15
Aprillis registreeriti 1023 sündi ja 1148 surma
08:11
Saksamaa andis käest kaheväravalise edu, Valgevene teenis esimese punkti
08:00
Eurovisioon 2017: läbi raskuste peo poole
Park.
Nädalavahetus on päikeseline, ilm läheb soojemaks
12.05
BBC ajakirjanik võttis Eesti väljajäämise kokku Koit Toome pilguga
12.05
Eesti eurotiim selgitas tehnilise apsu tagamaid
12.05
Tartu perekond ehitas lammutatud maja asemele täpselt samasuguse
12.05
Toom, Ivanova ja Loone Ratasele: Keskerakond ei kuulu sulle Uuendatud
12.05
Koit Toome pärast võistlust: las nüüd proovivad teised ja nooremad
12.05
Haapsalu piirivalvurite õnnetuse põhjustas roolist lahti laskmine Uuendatud
11.05
Eestlanna läks südame hääle järgi Los Angelesse filminäitlejaks saama
12.05
Eesti esindajad Laura ja Koit Eurovisiooni finaali ei pääsenud Uuendatud
12.05
Karilaid lubas teha valimisnimekirju koostades järeldusi
11.05
Berk Vaher: paar sõna hipisaarte revolutsionäärile
09:07
Jääger tegi endise koduklubi vastu nullimängu
08:46
Kontaveit alustab Rooma WTA turniiri maailma 86. reketi vastu
08:24
Novosjolov ja Priinits kvalifitseerusid Pariisi MK-etapil põhiturniirile
08:11
Saksamaa andis käest kaheväravalise edu, Valgevene teenis esimese punkti
09:13
Kui filmivaataja matsu ei jaga, pole teaduse kujutamisele mõtet kulutada
12.05
Liblikatest inspireeritud loob printer tilgagi tindita värvifotosid
12.05
Ülevaateartikkel: jutt inimeste kehvast lõhnatajust on 19. sajandi müüt
12.05
Ilu kogemine nõuab teadlikku mõttetööd
09:13
Kui filmivaataja matsu ei jaga, pole teaduse kujutamisele mõtet kulutada
00:14
Klaudia Taevi nimelise noorte ooperilauljate konkursi võitis Abigail Levis Uuendatud
12.05
Andres Uibo reisist Athose mäele: see on maine paradiis
12.05
Tutvustus: PromFest 2017 finalistid
08:00
Eurovisioon 2017: läbi raskuste peo poole
12.05
Andres Uibo reisist Athose mäele: see on maine paradiis
12.05
Mart Normet kaotusest poolfinaalis: antud sai absoluutne maksimum
12.05
Sibyl Vane esitas lugusid uuelt albumilt Uuendatud
12.05
Schengeni tsooni tulevikust
12.05
Pärnu lennujaama investeering
12.05
Haapsalu õnnetuse põhjused
12.05
Nädalavahetuse ilm on sajuta ja läheb soojemaks
12.05
Renoveerimine Vargamäel
12.05
Transiidiinvesteeringud teedehoolduseks
12.05
Pyongyang süüdistab Souli atendaadikatses
12.05
Sinilipp Pärnu rannas
12.05
Soome mures välistööjõu pärast
12.05
Tervishoius inimestepuudus
