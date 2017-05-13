OTSE: Lennart Meri konverentsi teine päev

KAVA

09.00-10.30

Hacks and (Fake) Facts: Warfare in the Information Space

(Gerhard Conrad, Hans-Georg Maaßen, Taimar Peterkop, Keir Giles)

11.00-12.30

More EU, Less NATO?

(Rose Gottemoeller, Nathalie Tocci, Reinhard Brandl, Etienne de Durand)

16.00-17.30

Dealing with the White House - The Limits of Transactional Foreign Policy

(Stephen Biegun, Peter Brookes, Sarah Kendzior, James Kirchik)

18.30-20.00

Be Careful What You Wish For: is Russia Trumped?

(Dmitry Suslov, Thomas Graham, Stefan Meister, Anthony Gardner)