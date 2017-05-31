Trumpi kirjaviga Twitteri-postituses tõi kaasa huumorilaine ({{commentsTotal}})
USA presidendi Donald Trumpi teisipäevane Twitteri-postitus, õigemini selles tehtud kirjaviga, pälvis sotsiaalmeedias tohutut tähelepanu ning tõi kaasa ka suure huumorilaine.
Ilmselt oli Trump soovinud kirjutada lause "Hoolimata meedia jätkuvast tähelepanust" ehk "Despite the constant negative press coverage". Paraku aga läks sõna "coverage" valesti ning selle asemel sai kirja "covfefe". Sotsiaalmeedias asusid inimesed koheselt leiutama humoorikaid teooriaid selle kohta, mida "covfefe" võiks tähendada.
Olukorrale lisas vürtsi juurde ka asjaolu, et kirjaveaga postitus jäi pikaks ajaks parandamata.
Just in case you didn't screenshot the infamous #covfefe tweet b4 it was deleted, here ya go. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/r6ubGWuJdc— Sherri ☠️TWDFan4Ever (@Specneedsmom4) May 31, 2017
Kolmapäeval võttis Trump ka ise teemal sõna ning teatas: "Kellel õnnestub välja nuputada "covfefe" tegelik tähendus??? Nautige!"
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Mõned näited sotsiaalmeedia huumorist:
covfefe pic.twitter.com/2kIHlF0H1x— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) May 31, 2017
Make America Covfefe Again— PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
Make America #Covfefe Again #MACA pic.twitter.com/43OZ5CmCdE— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017
what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017
Ask not what covfefe can do for you, but what you can do for #covfefe pic.twitter.com/pXD950PtXj— Mike Gorman (@MikeGormanHFX) May 31, 2017
How to summon the #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/YJVdrIHOwi— Kaleigh Kirby (@KayluvsPrada) May 31, 2017
Spicer: Look the president has been very clear on #covfefe. I think the tweet speaks for itself. I'm not going to rehash every letter today.— Claire Wisely (@Claire_Wisely) May 31, 2017
Just woke up & see that new White House plan to have lawyers vet Trump's tweets is off to the races #covfefe pic.twitter.com/7XmKXlSWN1— RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 31, 2017
Come get your #covfefe fix this morning pic.twitter.com/ygopQosyCs— Off the Ground (@offthegrounduk) May 31, 2017
Billy Bush: Wait!!!... Grab her by the What ???— mark maloof (@sir_nose55) May 31, 2017
Trump: The covfefe ... Grab her by the #covfefe !!! pic.twitter.com/jtFqlPJLfn
An FBI director once tried to test me. I ate his #covfefe with some fava beans and a nice chianti... pic.twitter.com/ka2WZI0dmX— Mbali (@ZuluFlower) May 31, 2017
Get the #Covfefe outta my way.. pic.twitter.com/w3N9qyfzmx— American Man (@RScarberry3) May 31, 2017
Toimetaja: Laur Viirand