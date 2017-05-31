Trumpi kirjaviga Twitteri-postituses tõi kaasa huumorilaine

Ilmselt oli Trump soovinud kirjutada lause "Hoolimata meedia jätkuvast tähelepanust" ehk "Despite the constant negative press coverage". Paraku aga läks sõna "coverage" valesti ning selle asemel sai kirja "covfefe". Sotsiaalmeedias asusid inimesed koheselt leiutama humoorikaid teooriaid selle kohta, mida "covfefe" võiks tähendada.

Olukorrale lisas vürtsi juurde ka asjaolu, et kirjaveaga postitus jäi pikaks ajaks parandamata.

Just in case you didn't screenshot the infamous #covfefe tweet b4 it was deleted, here ya go. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/r6ubGWuJdc — Sherri ☠️TWDFan4Ever (@Specneedsmom4) May 31, 2017

Kolmapäeval võttis Trump ka ise teemal sõna ning teatas: "Kellel õnnestub välja nuputada "covfefe" tegelik tähendus??? Nautige!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Mõned näited sotsiaalmeedia huumorist:

Make America Covfefe Again — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Ask not what covfefe can do for you, but what you can do for #covfefe pic.twitter.com/pXD950PtXj — Mike Gorman (@MikeGormanHFX) May 31, 2017

Spicer: Look the president has been very clear on #covfefe. I think the tweet speaks for itself. I'm not going to rehash every letter today. — Claire Wisely (@Claire_Wisely) May 31, 2017

Just woke up & see that new White House plan to have lawyers vet Trump's tweets is off to the races #covfefe pic.twitter.com/7XmKXlSWN1 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 31, 2017

Come get your #covfefe fix this morning pic.twitter.com/ygopQosyCs — Off the Ground (@offthegrounduk) May 31, 2017

Billy Bush: Wait!!!... Grab her by the What ???



Trump: The covfefe ... Grab her by the #covfefe !!! pic.twitter.com/jtFqlPJLfn — mark maloof (@sir_nose55) May 31, 2017