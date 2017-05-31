uudised

Trumpi kirjaviga Twitteri-postituses tõi kaasa huumorilaine ({{commentsTotal}})

USA president Donald Trump.
USA president Donald Trump. Autor/allikas: AFP/Scanpix
Välismaa
Välismaa

USA presidendi Donald Trumpi teisipäevane Twitteri-postitus, õigemini selles tehtud kirjaviga, pälvis sotsiaalmeedias tohutut tähelepanu ning tõi kaasa ka suure huumorilaine.

Ilmselt oli Trump soovinud kirjutada lause "Hoolimata meedia jätkuvast tähelepanust" ehk "Despite the constant negative press coverage". Paraku aga läks sõna "coverage" valesti ning selle asemel sai kirja "covfefe". Sotsiaalmeedias asusid inimesed koheselt leiutama humoorikaid teooriaid selle kohta, mida "covfefe" võiks tähendada.

Olukorrale lisas vürtsi juurde ka asjaolu, et kirjaveaga postitus jäi pikaks ajaks parandamata.

Kolmapäeval võttis Trump ka ise teemal sõna ning teatas: "Kellel õnnestub välja nuputada "covfefe" tegelik tähendus??? Nautige!" 

Mõned näited sotsiaalmeedia huumorist:

Toimetaja: Laur Viirand



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

www.err.ee

Esimese kvartali SKP kasvu struktuur.Esimese kvartali SKP kasvu struktuur.
Eesti esimese kvartali majanduskasv hüppas 4,4 protsendile
Kraana.Kraana.
Analüütikud: majandus ületab tõenäoliselt oma potentsiaali
Anett KontaveitAnett Kontaveit
Otseblogi: Kontaveit ja Muguruza kohtuvad Prantsusmaa lahtistel peaväljakul

Eesti tennise esireket Anett Kontaveit (WTA 53.) mängib Prantsuse lahtistel oma teise ringi mängu Philippe Chatrieri väljakul. Avaringis 7:5, 6:1 rumeenlanna Monica Niculescu (WTA 54.) alistanud Kontaveit läheb teises matšis kokku tiitlikaitsjast hispaanlanna Garbine Muguruzaga (WTA 5.).

Uuendatud: 14:23 
REFORMIERAKOND VS KESKERAKOND
Kristen Michal ja Martin Helme ERRisKristen Michal ja Martin Helme ERRis
Michal: Keskerakonna valimisprogramm Tallinnas on tegemata tööde loetelu
Raimond Kaljulaid, kellest sai teisipäeval jalgpalliklubi Volta president.Raimond Kaljulaid, kellest sai teisipäeval jalgpalliklubi Volta president.
Kaljulaid: Reformierakonna lubadusi ei mäleta 2030. aastal enam keegi
UUDISED
USA president Donald Trump.USA president Donald Trump.
Trumpi kirjaviga Twitteri-postituses tõi kaasa huumorilaine
Valge Maja pressiesindaja Sean Spicer.Valge Maja pressiesindaja Sean Spicer.
Valge Maja: Trump ja Merkel saavad väga hästi läbi
Filipiinide president Rodrigo Duterte.Filipiinide president Rodrigo Duterte.
Duterte teatas, et terroristidega pole tal kavas rääkida
OTSEÜLEKANDED KOLMAPÄEVAL
NATO Küberkaitse Koostöö Keskuse direktor Sven Sakkov õppusel Locked Shields 2017.NATO Küberkaitse Koostöö Keskuse direktor Sven Sakkov õppusel Locked Shields 2017.
OTSE: kaks päeva otseülekandeid küberjulgeoleku konverentsilt
Uuendatud: 08:56 
Kaubandus-tööstuskodaKaubandus-tööstuskoda

OTSE: audiitorfirmad tutvustavad maksupaketi mõjuanalüüse

Eesti Noorte Teaduste Akadeemia asutajaliikmed.Eesti Noorte Teaduste Akadeemia asutajaliikmed.

OTSE: Eesti Noorte Teadlaste Akadeemia asutamiskoosolek

UUDISED
Taavi Aas, Mihhail Kõlvart ja Kalle Klandorf.Taavi Aas, Mihhail Kõlvart ja Kalle Klandorf.
Aas kutsus Sarapuu linna äriühingute nõukogudest tagasi
Kohtutäiturid ei taha sissetulekute avalikustamist
Sülearvuti on lennureisidel tavaline.Sülearvuti on lennureisidel tavaline.
USA ei kehtesta lendudele Euroopast sülearvutikeeldu
Tiibraketid Kalibr.Tiibraketid Kalibr.
Venemaa tulistas tiibrakettidega Süürias asuvaid ISIS-e positsioone
Emmanuel Macron ja Donald Trump G7 tippkohtumisel.Emmanuel Macron ja Donald Trump G7 tippkohtumisel.
Allikad: Trump jagas riigijuhtidest kolleegidele isiklikku mobiilinumbrit
Riigikogu liikmed viimase ööistungi ajal.Riigikogu liikmed viimase ööistungi ajal.
Riigikogu liikmed said suunised huvigruppidega suhtlemiseks
Ajakirjanikud jälgivad tõrjeraketi starti Vandenbergi õhujõudude baasist.Ajakirjanikud jälgivad tõrjeraketi starti Vandenbergi õhujõudude baasist.
Ühendriikide armee teatas edukast raketitõrjesüsteemi katsetusest
Tartu Ülikooli peahoonest on saanud meie kõrghariduse sümbol.Tartu Ülikooli peahoonest on saanud meie kõrghariduse sümbol.
Doktorantidele makstav toetus kasvab oodatust vähem
Kiltsi lennuväli.Kiltsi lennuväli.
Kiltsi lennuväli võidakse uuesti kasutusele võtta
Briti jurist ja Brexiti-vastane Jolyon Maugham 24. aprillil Dublinis kohtuhoone juures.Briti jurist ja Brexiti-vastane Jolyon Maugham 24. aprillil Dublinis kohtuhoone juures.
Iirimaa kõrgeim kohus asub arutama Brexiti-küsimust
Anna-Stina TreumundAnna-Stina Treumund
Suri fotokunstnik Anna-Stina Treumund
Raha.Raha.
Hoolekandeasutuse juht omastas puudega inimeste raha
Austraalia seksuaalkurjategija Robert Andrew Fiddes Ellis (keskel) oktoobris Bali saarel vanglas.Austraalia seksuaalkurjategija Robert Andrew Fiddes Ellis (keskel) oktoobris Bali saarel vanglas.
Austraalia kavatseb lõpetada passide andmise süüdimõistetud pedofiilidele
Tühi poodium kaamerateta toimunud Valge Maja pressikonverentsil.Tühi poodium kaamerateta toimunud Valge Maja pressikonverentsil.
Valge Maja kommunikatsioonijuht lahkus ametist
Jüri Ratas kohtus europarlamendi presidendi Antonio Tajaniga.Jüri Ratas kohtus europarlamendi presidendi Antonio Tajaniga.
Tajani: EL-i tervis paraneb, kui lahendada kolm probleemi
Margus KurmMargus Kurm
Margus Kurm asub ametisse Euroopa Kontrollikojas
Rootsi politseinikud.Rootsi politseinikud.
Rootsi üliintelligentsete inimeste kokkutulek muutus raevukaks joominguks
Reformierakonna valimiskampaania algus TallinnasReformierakonna valimiskampaania algus Tallinnas
Michal ei pretendeeri korruptsioonivastasuse eestkõnelejaks
Eesti Post lõpetab postkontorites lehtede müügi
USA kaitseminister James Mattis visiidil Leedus 10. mail.USA kaitseminister James Mattis visiidil Leedus 10. mail.
Mattise uni on rahulik: ma hoian teisi inimesi öösel ärkvel

Pühapäeval telekanali CBS saatele "Face the Nation" pika intervjuu andnud kaitseminister James Mattis ütles, et ta ei tea, mida Venemaa tahab, kuid kindel on see, et Moskva ei peaks nägema NATO-s endale ohtu. Venemaaga tuleb Mattise sõnul teha tööd kahel viisil - tuleb suhelda diplomaatiliselt, kuid seal, kus vaja, tuleb ka jõulisi vastusamme astuda.

Puskaritehas Ida-Virumaal.Puskaritehas Ida-Virumaal.
Fotod: maksuamet avastas Ida-Virumaal puskaritehase
Riia linnapea Nils UšakovsRiia linnapea Nils Ušakovs
Laupäeval selgub, kas Riias kukub Ušakovsi-Ameriksi tandem võimult
Huvitav teadus
Kahte tüüpi mitteväikerakk-kopsuvähk metaboliseerib glükoosi erinevalt. Glükoositransporter GLUT1 (pildil roheline) on kopsu lamerakk-kartsinoomi rakkudes (paremal) palju enam levinud kui kopsu adenokartsinoomi rakkudes (vasakul).Kahte tüüpi mitteväikerakk-kopsuvähk metaboliseerib glükoosi erinevalt. Glükoositransporter GLUT1 (pildil roheline) on kopsu lamerakk-kartsinoomi rakkudes (paremal) palju enam levinud kui kopsu adenokartsinoomi rakkudes (vasakul).
Suhe suhkru ja vähi vahel võib olla arvatust magusam
Punane nurjunud supernoovaga ülihiid.Punane nurjunud supernoovaga ülihiid.
Suur täht, kellest ei saanud supernoovat
Meditsiiniline magnetresonantstomograaf.Meditsiiniline magnetresonantstomograaf.
Lugeja küsib: kas MRT ajupildiga saab tuvastada isiku antisotsiaalsust?
Nyansapo festival.Nyansapo festival.
Pariisi meer peab mustanahaliste feministide festivali diskrimineerivaks
Nüüdseks juba endine Yle vastutav peatoimetaja Atte Jääskeläinen.Nüüdseks juba endine Yle vastutav peatoimetaja Atte Jääskeläinen.
Yle vastutav peatoimetaja lahkub survestamisskandaali tõttu ametist
Indrek SaarIndrek Saar
"Kadunud näitlejad". Indrek Saar: olen otsapidi ikkagi näitleja
Taavi Aas: Lasnamäe trammil pole mõtet
Toimetaja valik
vanalinnasvanalinnas
Raekoja platsi välikohvikute õllehinda kruvib linna üüripoliitika
Lidl soovib oma esimest kauplust Eestis ehitada Fama kaubanduskeskuse lähistele Narvas.Lidl soovib oma esimest kauplust Eestis ehitada Fama kaubanduskeskuse lähistele Narvas.
Lidl soovib Narva nõutavast arhitektuurikonkursist mööda minna
Värvikalt esinenud Sven Sester riigikogu maratonistung.Värvikalt esinenud Sven Sester riigikogu maratonistung.
Valik silmatorkavaid sõnavõtte riigikogu ööistungilt
REPORTAAŽIDE SARI: "1 PÄEV AMETIS"

Tere tulemast Eesti kõige tähtsamasse hoonesse!

Aga sa ju ei tea, mida sa teed!

Seekord koer piletit ära ei söönud

Eesti
Eelnõukava tahab välisriigist pärit kurjategijate lihtsamat väljasaatmist
Pagulasteemaline joonistus koolimaja seinal.Pagulasteemaline joonistus koolimaja seinal.
Inimarengu aruanne: ka väiksele hulgale pagulastele tuleb leida tööd
Homme sajab hoovihma, õhutemperatuur langeb
Majandus
KiivridKiivrid
Tööinspektsioon tuvastas aprillis ehitustel 130 rikkumist
HortesHortes
EfTEN ostis Hortese aianduskeskuse kinnistu Tallinnas
Välismaa
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Lõuna-Koreas 27. aprillil.A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Lõuna-Koreas 27. aprillil.
Lõuna-Korea sõjavägi varjas presidendi eest infot THAAD-i kohta
Politsei spetsialistid sündmuskohal Manchesteris 24. mail.Politsei spetsialistid sündmuskohal Manchesteris 24. mail.
Briti politsei: Manchesteri terrorist hankis pommimaterjalid ise
ÜRO peasekretär Antonio Guterres.ÜRO peasekretär Antonio Guterres.
ÜRO peasekretär soovib, et USA ühiskond oleks Pariisi kliimaleppega seotud
30.05
Vene-sidemete uurimine laienes Trumpi advokaadile
30.05
Fotod: Bagdadis hukkus autopommiplahvatustes 20 inimest
30.05
Kiievis purskas lõhkenud veetoru veejoa seitsmendale korrusele välja
sport
Venus WilliamsVenus Williams
Igihaljas Venus Williams jõudis edasi, Kvitova kaotas
Uuendatud: 14:20
Renzo Olivo (vasakul) ja Jo-Wilfried TsongaRenzo Olivo (vasakul) ja Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Kodupubliku lemmik Tsonga pudenes Pariisis konkurentsist
Ksenija AksjonovaKsenija Aksjonova
IAAF andis loa võistelda veel kolmele Venemaa kergejõustiklasele
BMX-jalgrattakrossBMX-jalgrattakross
BMX-jalgrattakrossisõitjad jahivad võiduauhinda King of Tallinn
Narva Trans - FC LevadiaNarva Trans - FC Levadia
VAATA UUESTI | Narva Trans ja Levadia mängisid väravateta viiki
teadus
Kristjan Port: tehisintellekti valitsetava maailmani on jäänud sajand
Endel Talvik: mehed elavad naiste maailmas, naised ei vaja enam kaitsmist
Uuendatud: 10:18
TTÜ teadussekundid: kuidas satelliidile koht kätte näidata?
Uni on oluline.
Kliimamuutus viib une
Kultuur
Indrek RünklaIndrek Rünkla
Kultuuriministeeriumi arhitektuuri- ja disaininõunikuna asub tööle Indrek Rünkla
Haapsalu linnagaleriiHaapsalu linnagalerii
Keelesäuts. Joonistus, maal, foto või pilt?
Ryuichi SakamotoRyuichi Sakamoto
Arvustus. Ryuichi Sakamoto terviklik naasmine
menu
Aasta küla valimisedAasta küla valimised
Anna oma hääl: ERR aitab valida aasta küla konkursi rahvalemmikut
Ott Lepland jagas killukest uuest singlist
Galerii: Keri Russell avas Hollywoodi kuulsuste alleel oma tähe
Galerii: Tartmus avas uue näituse "Kunstniku pilk. Autoportree"
Pealkiri
Pealkiri
ETV OTSE
PRAEGU VIKERRAADIOS
Vikerraadio otsib peatoimetajat
Vikerraadio logo
viimased uudised
14:23
Otseblogi: Kontaveit ja Muguruza kohtuvad Prantsusmaa lahtistel peaväljakul Uuendatud
14:21
Kultuuriministeeriumi arhitektuuri- ja disaininõunikuna asub tööle Indrek Rünkla
14:20
Igihaljas Venus Williams jõudis edasi, Kvitova kaotas Uuendatud
14:20
Lõuna-Korea sõjavägi varjas presidendi eest infot THAAD-i kohta
14:17
Kodupubliku lemmik Tsonga pudenes Pariisis konkurentsist
14:07
Tallinnas Telliskivi tänaval segab liiklust veeavarii
14:05
Trumpi kirjaviga Twitteri-postituses tõi kaasa huumorilaine
14:00
OTSE: audiitorfirmad tutvustavad maksupaketi mõjuanalüüse Uuendatud
13:59
Otse: Eesti Noorte Teadlaste Akadeemia asutamiskoosolek Uuendatud
13:56
IAAF andis loa võistelda veel kolmele Venemaa kergejõustiklasele
täna 22.50 etv-s
ilmateade
Kadrioru park.
Kolmapäev on pilvine ja mitmel pool sajab vihma
loetumad uudised
30.05
Rootsi üliintelligentsete inimeste kokkutulek muutus raevukaks joominguks
30.05
Narva Trans punnitas Levadia vastu välja väravateta viigi Uuendatud
30.05
Trump kritiseeris taas Saksamaad
13:18
Suri fotokunstnik Anna-Stina Treumund
14:23
Otseblogi: Kontaveit ja Muguruza kohtuvad Prantsusmaa lahtistel peaväljakul Uuendatud
30.05
Schulz nimetas Trumpi "kõigi läänelike väärtuste hävitajaks" Uuendatud
30.05
Hololei: sülearvutikeeld lendudel USA-sse tooks lennujaamadesse kaose
11:44
Uueks riigihalduse ministriks saab Jaak Aab Uuendatud
30.05
Itaalia meedia: Varese loobub Kristjan Kanguri teenetest
11:54
Kabulis kärgatas tohutu autopomm, hukkunuid on vähemalt 80 Uuendatud
loe: sport
14:23
Otseblogi: Kontaveit ja Muguruza kohtuvad Prantsusmaa lahtistel peaväljakul Uuendatud
14:20
Igihaljas Venus Williams jõudis edasi, Kvitova kaotas Uuendatud
14:17
Kodupubliku lemmik Tsonga pudenes Pariisis konkurentsist
13:56
IAAF andis loa võistelda veel kolmele Venemaa kergejõustiklasele
loe: teadus
13:59
Otse: Eesti Noorte Teadlaste Akadeemia asutamiskoosolek Uuendatud
10:59
Kristjan Port: tehisintellekti valitsetava maailmani on jäänud sajand
10:18
Endel Talvik: mehed elavad naiste maailmas, naised ei vaja enam kaitsmist Uuendatud
09:51
TTÜ teadussekundid: kuidas satelliidile koht kätte näidata?
loe: kultuur
14:21
Kultuuriministeeriumi arhitektuuri- ja disaininõunikuna asub tööle Indrek Rünkla
13:50
Keelesäuts. Joonistus, maal, foto või pilt?
13:33
Arvustus. Ryuichi Sakamoto terviklik naasmine
13:18
Suri fotokunstnik Anna-Stina Treumund
loe: meelelahutus
13:26
Anna oma hääl: ERR aitab valida aasta küla konkursi rahvalemmikut
13:18
Suri fotokunstnik Anna-Stina Treumund
12:49
Peeter Oja Taavi Aasale: tahaks küsida, et mis lasteaiarühmas sa käid
11:26
R2 hommikuprogramm vahetab sügisel saatejuhti
raadiouudised
12:40
Homme sajab hoovihma, õhutemperatuur langeb
12:32
Uueks riigihalduse ministriks saab Jaak Aab
12:29
Tõstamaad ootab sundliitmine Pärnuga
10:31
Doktorantide toetus tõuseb algselt plaanitust vähem
10:06
Majandus kasvas esimeses kvartalis 4,4 protsenti
10:00
Mitmel pool sajab hoovihma
30.05
Kroonpressi tulekahju saadi kontrolli alla
30.05
Kiltsi lennuväli võidakse uuesti kasutusele võtta
30.05
EKA tudengite lõputööde näitusel esitletakse uusi tehnikaid
30.05
Tajani: EL-i tervis paraneb, kui lahendada kolm probleemi
Viimased teleuudised
Elo Ellermaa
ERR-i teleuudised kell 8.30
Viipekeelsed uudised
Viipekeelsed uudised
Novaator ETVs
Html Plokk