Virginias toimus tulistamine, tabamuse sai ka vabariiklasest juhtivpoliitik

Virginia osariigis Alexandria linnas, mis asub Washington D.C. lähedal, leidis kolmapäeval aset massitulistamine, mille käigus said tabamusi esindajatekoja vabariiklasest juhtivpoliitik Steve Scalise ja tema kaaslased.

Politsei kinnitusel oli tegu massitulistamisega ning võimuesindajad on ründaja juba kinni pidanud. Sündmuskohalt viidi haiglasse kokku viis inimest, nende seas ka ründaja, vahendasid CNN, BBC, Fox News jt. 

USA meedia andmetel leidis tulistamine aset YMCA pesapalliväljakul, kus parajasti oli harjutamas USA kongressi pesapallimeeskond. Seetõttu oli seal ka palju teisi poliitikuid.

Kongresmen Scalise sai haavata, kuid tema seisund olevat stabiilne. ABC Newsi allika kohaselt polevat juhtivpoliitiku haavad eluohtlikud.

Võimude sõnul sai tulistamises pihta "mitmeid inimesi", kellegi hukkumisest pole teatatud. NBC teatas hiljem, et kõikide haavata saanud inimeste seisund on stabiilne.

Vabariiklasest senaator Rand Paul rääkis teleintervjuus, et nägi kuidas haavata saanud Scalise tulistamise eest eemale roomas. Paul märkis ka seda, et kui politseid ja turvameeskonda poleks sündmuskohal niivõrd palju kohal olnud, oleks tegu olnud "tõelise veresaunaga".

Pealtnägijate sõnul oli tulistajaks keskealine valgenahaline mees.

Kohalik politseijuht Michael Brown ütles hiljem esialgsel pressikonverentsil, et sündmuskohalt viidi haiglasse viis inimest, nende seas ka ründaja. Politsei haavata saanute isikuid ei avalikusta.

Toimetaja: Laur Viirand



Galerii: Tokyos tähistatakse väikese panda sündi
