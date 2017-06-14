Virginias toimus tulistamine, tabamuse sai ka vabariiklasest juhtivpoliitik

Politsei kinnitusel oli tegu massitulistamisega ning võimuesindajad on ründaja juba kinni pidanud. Sündmuskohalt viidi haiglasse kokku viis inimest, nende seas ka ründaja, vahendasid CNN, BBC, Fox News jt.

USA meedia andmetel leidis tulistamine aset YMCA pesapalliväljakul, kus parajasti oli harjutamas USA kongressi pesapallimeeskond. Seetõttu oli seal ka palju teisi poliitikuid.

Kongresmen Scalise sai haavata, kuid tema seisund olevat stabiilne. ABC Newsi allika kohaselt polevat juhtivpoliitiku haavad eluohtlikud.

Võimude sõnul sai tulistamises pihta "mitmeid inimesi", kellegi hukkumisest pole teatatud. NBC teatas hiljem, et kõikide haavata saanud inimeste seisund on stabiilne.

Vabariiklasest senaator Rand Paul rääkis teleintervjuus, et nägi kuidas haavata saanud Scalise tulistamise eest eemale roomas. Paul märkis ka seda, et kui politseid ja turvameeskonda poleks sündmuskohal niivõrd palju kohal olnud, oleks tegu olnud "tõelise veresaunaga".

Pealtnägijate sõnul oli tulistajaks keskealine valgenahaline mees.

Kohalik politseijuht Michael Brown ütles hiljem esialgsel pressikonverentsil, et sündmuskohalt viidi haiglasse viis inimest, nende seas ka ründaja. Politsei haavata saanute isikuid ei avalikusta.

APD Chief Michael Brown updated media. 5 transported to local hospitals, including suspect. We will not ID victims or suspect right now. pic.twitter.com/pPYlqEjACM — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Rand Paul says on MSNBC he was in the batting cage and saw Scalise shot but moving, dragging himself through the dirt into the outfield — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 14, 2017

At least one Congressional aide & 2 capitol police officers have also been shot in Alexandria. Rep. Steve Scalise in stable condition. https://t.co/h9u1LITGKX — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 14, 2017

Brooks says Scalise was "dragging his body from 2nd base to the outfield to get away from the shooting"...describes a 10-15ft blood trail — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) June 14, 2017

Scalise shot in the hip. Expected to survive. Shooting began around 7:15. Gunman w/ rifle. Went on for ten minutes. Suspect shot by USCP — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 14, 2017

US congressman Steve Scalise 'shot at Virginia baseball practice' https://t.co/mcL0ZpTavc — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been shot & medevaced; shooting took place at practice for a bipartisan Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/2XYGIGnqJB — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

If they Capitol Police weren't there, “it would have been a massacre,” Rand Paul says https://t.co/8WQYhMpXcF — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 14, 2017

Rep. DeSantis who at baseball practice recalls: “A guy...walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there.” pic.twitter.com/GwozCPRdve — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

Breaking News Update: Alexandria, Va. police say the suspect is in custody and not a threat. https://t.co/IWK3lMJ8r5 pic.twitter.com/Qpgdv2soZd — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

Breaking: Senator Rand Paul describes shooting scene https://t.co/wMTL3i1OPG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 14, 2017

Suspected shooter in custody: https://t.co/OmMR8dAwkJ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 14, 2017

Trump statement on shooting pic.twitter.com/2D7Uq9HNUo — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 14, 2017

President Trump statement says his prayers are with shooting victims and responders at baseball practice shooting https://t.co/IOlZu1o3r9 pic.twitter.com/wxh6eVBpRF — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Shooting at GOP baseball practice appears to be a "deliberate attack," sources say. Watch live https://t.co/ltOn6zeTH5 pic.twitter.com/zEkC9BPSql — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 14, 2017

Rand Paul says they've been playing three years at the field. "People talk to us, no one'e even said as much as a cross word to us" — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 14, 2017

Sen. Flake believes one of Rep. Scalise’s security detail “brought the shooter down...he ran around for quite a while with a leg wound.” pic.twitter.com/Y11Ew53MSI — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017