Trumpil ei ole salvestisi kohtumistest Comeyga

President Donald Trump ja FBI direktori kohalt vallandatud James Comey.
President Donald Trump ja FBI direktori kohalt vallandatud James Comey. Autor/allikas: Jim Lo Scalzo, Gary Cameron/Reuters/Scanpix
USA president Donald Trump ütles neljapäeval, et tal ei ole salvestisi kohtumistest Föderaalse Juurdlusbüroo (FBI) endise direktori James Comeyga.

Nädalaid kestnud spekulatsioonid selle ümber vallandas miljardärist president ise.

"... mul ei ole aimugi, kas "lindid" või salvestised minu jutuajamistest James Comeyga on olemas, kuid mina pole teinud ning mul ei ole selliseid salvestisi," märkis Trump Twitteris.

www.err.ee

