Trumpil ei ole salvestisi kohtumistest Comeyga ({{commentsTotal}})
USA president Donald Trump ütles neljapäeval, et tal ei ole salvestisi kohtumistest Föderaalse Juurdlusbüroo (FBI) endise direktori James Comeyga.
Nädalaid kestnud spekulatsioonid selle ümber vallandas miljardärist president ise.
"... mul ei ole aimugi, kas "lindid" või salvestised minu jutuajamistest James Comeyga on olemas, kuid mina pole teinud ning mul ei ole selliseid salvestisi," märkis Trump Twitteris.
...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017
Allikas: BNS