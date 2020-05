Afganistani president ja tema rivaal sõlmisid võimujagamisleppe

"Poliitiline kokkulepe president Ghani ja doktor Abdullah Abdullah vahel kirjutati just alla," teatas Ghani pressiesindaja Sediq Sediqqi sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel.

The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed. Dr. Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and members of his team will be included in the cabinet. Details will be aired shortly by RTA. pic.twitter.com/VZ95m5DfJq