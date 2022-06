Aleksei Navalnõi viidi tõenäoliselt karistuskolooniasse

Kui Navalnõi advokaat püüdis täna oma kliendiga vanglas kohtuda, siis anti talle teada, et sellist isikut vanglas ei ole, teatas Navalnõi pressiesindaja Twitteri kaudu.

Alexei Navalny @navalny was transported away from the penal colony No. 2.

His lawyer, who came to see him, was kept at the checkpoint until 14.00, and was then told: "There is no such convict here."

We do not know where Alexei is now and what colony they are taking him to.