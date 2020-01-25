ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
uudised

USA kosmosejõudude logo meenutab paljudele Star Treki sümbolit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Välismaa
USA kosmosejõudude uus logo.
USA kosmosejõudude uus logo. Autor/allikas: Donald Trump/Twitter
Välismaa

USA president Donald Trump avalikustas reedel USA kosmosejõudude logo, mis paljude hinnangul on kopeeritud Star Treki teleseriaalist tuntud sümboli pealt.

"Pärast konsultatsioone meie sõjaväeliidrite, disainerite ja teistega on mul hea meel esitleda USA kosmoseväe, meie suursuguse sõjaväe kuuenda haru uut logo," kirjutas Trump Twitteris, kuhu oli lisanud ka pildi uuest logost.

Paljud Twitteri-kasutajad panid tähele, et logo sarnaneb väga Star Trekis nähtud logoga, vahendas BBC.

1960. aastatel eetris olnud teleseriaali näitleja George Takei kirjutas Twitteris: "Me ootame selle eest mingisugust honorari..."

Teinegi Twitteri-kasutaja naljatles, et kosmosejõud kopeerisid Star Treki kodutööd.

Samas osad sotsiaalmeedia kasutajad tõid välja, et logo põhineb tegelikult USA õhujõudude omal.

Toimetaja: Merili Nael

usa kosmosejõudusa kosmosevägi
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

iluuisutamine
ETV OTSE
PRAEGU VIKERRAADIOS
ralli mm stardib taas
plekktrumm
viimased uudised
11:52

Tammsaare-nimelise lugejapreemia saab Piret Raud

11:44

Pidurdamatu Haaland vedas Dortmundi võiduni

11:16

RALLIBLOGI | Neuville võitis katse, Ogier jätkab liidrina Uuendatud

11:11

TÄNA OTSE | Iluuisutamise EM-il selguvad parimad jäätantsus ja naiste üksiksõidus

11:10

"Insight": Korraldaja maksuvõlad tõid kaasa kontsertide tühistamise, kannatanuid ei aita keegi

11:01

Carolina Pihelgas: Tartus on võimalik teostada igasugu ideid, kui on vähegi tahtmist ja jaksu

10:58

"Parasiidi" põhjal vändatud teleseriaal moodustab kuuetunnise filmi

10:52

Putini nõunik Vladislav Surkov lahkus ametist

10:40

49 minutiga Bencici alistanud Kontaveit: kindlasti üks paremaid võite

10:26

Türgi idaosas hukkus maavärinas 21 ja sai viga üle 1000 inimese Uuendatud

dokkfilmide koorekiht
eesti lauluke 2020
otse uudistemajast
Loetumad uudised
11:16

RALLIBLOGI | Neuville võitis katse, Ogier jätkab liidrina Uuendatud

22.01

Rootsis kärgatavad plahvatused, politsei arvates on "punane joon" ületatud

24.01

Indrek Neivelt: enne pensionireformi tuleks II samba loomine veaks tunnistada

24.01

Tänak ja Järveoja jäävad arstide hoole alla, ralli igal juhul läbi Uuendatud

05:28

Elu mängu teinud Kontaveit loovutas maailma seitsmendale reketile vaid ühe geimi Uuendatud

24.01

Tartu maratoni teleülekanne jääb ära

24.01

X-Mängude korraldajate ajalooline otsus lõi Kelly Sildaru plaani sassi

24.01

Tomingas tegi Pokljukas hooaja parima tulemuse, võitis Herrmann Uuendatud

24.01

Sakslane lasi maha oma vanemad ja veel neli inimest Uuendatud

24.01

Ott Tänak: meil tekkisid mõned olukorrad juba enne õnnetust

ilmateade
loe: sport
11:44

Pidurdamatu Haaland vedas Dortmundi võiduni

11:16

RALLIBLOGI | Neuville võitis katse, Ogier jätkab liidrina Uuendatud

11:11

TÄNA OTSE | Iluuisutamise EM-il selguvad parimad jäätantsus ja naiste üksiksõidus

10:40

49 minutiga Bencici alistanud Kontaveit: kindlasti üks paremaid võite

loe: teadus
08:49

Kunstnik ja füüsik panevad tartlased Vesuuvi põhjustatud võnkeid tundma

24.01

Tuumateadlased: maailma lahutab viimsepäevast 100 sekundit

24.01

Juhtiv koroonaviiruste uurija: muretsege pigem gripi kui uue viiruse pärast

24.01

Soome lahest leiti Mehhiko päritolu karp

loe: kultuur
11:52

Tammsaare-nimelise lugejapreemia saab Piret Raud

11:01

Carolina Pihelgas: Tartus on võimalik teostada igasugu ideid, kui on vähegi tahtmist ja jaksu

10:58

"Parasiidi" põhjal vändatud teleseriaal moodustab kuuetunnise filmi

09:52

Disney toob kinolinale "Bambi" fotorealistliku uusversiooni

loe: meelelahutus
10:58

"Parasiidi" põhjal vändatud teleseriaal moodustab kuuetunnise filmi

09:52

Disney toob kinolinale "Bambi" fotorealistliku uusversiooni

24.01

Galerii. Eesti Muusikaauhindade galal võidutsesid Anna Kaneelina ja nublu Uuendatud

24.01

Uus programm viis 30 aastat tagasi õeks õppinud mehe tagasi haiglasse

raadiouudised
24.01

Päevakaja (24.01.2020 18:00:00)

24.01

Koerus arutati omavalitsuste töö muutmist

24.01

Tartu Maraton kaalub kolme alternatiivi ürituse korraldamiseks

24.01

Soome prügi tuuakse Eestisse

24.01

Ratas selgitas, miks seoti pensionireform usaldushääletusega

24.01

Üle poole ameeriklastest arvab, et Trump tuleks tagandada

24.01

Valge Maja advokaadid valmistuvad presidenti kaitsma

24.01

Tuuleparkide arendajaid ei taha kaitseväe radarite eest maksta

24.01

Justiitsministeerium ei taha anda keskkonnainspektsioonile jälitustegevuse õigust

24.01

Haapsalul pole raha promenaadi pikendamiseks

Viimased teleuudised
err.ee
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: