"Minu meeskond räägib nendega praegu läbi, aga nad alati muudavad lõpuks lepingut, et endale kasu tuua," säutsus Trump.

"Hiinal läheb väga halvasti, halvim aasta 27 aasta jooksul – pidi hakkama meie põllumajanduskaupu praegu ostma – pole märke, et nad seda teevad. See ongi Hiina probleem, nad ei täida lubadusi," ütles Ühendriikide president.

Läbirääkimised on esimesed alates Trumpi ja Hiina presidendi Xi Jinpingi juunis sõlmitud vaherahust. Seni on Washington ja Peking kehtestanud karistavaid tollimakse 360 miljardi väärtuses teineteise kaupadele.

China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don't come through. Our Economy has become MUCH larger than the Chinese Economy is last 3 years.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

..My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit. They should probably wait out our Election to see if we get one of the Democrat stiffs like Sleepy Joe. Then they could make a GREAT deal, like in past 30 years, and continue — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

...to ripoff the USA, even bigger and better than ever before. The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all. We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019