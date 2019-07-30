ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
USA president kritiseeris kaubanduskõneluste algul Hiinat ({{commentsTotal}})

Hiina ja USA lipud ja raha.
Hiina ja USA lipud ja raha. Autor/allikas: Jason Lee/Reuters/Scanpix
USA president Donald Trump kritiseeris teisipäeval Twitteris Hiinat, samal ajal kui USA läbirääkijad jõudsid Shanghaisse jätkama kevadel soiku jäänud kaubanduskõnelusi.

"Minu meeskond räägib nendega praegu läbi, aga nad alati muudavad lõpuks lepingut, et endale kasu tuua," säutsus Trump.

"Hiinal läheb väga halvasti, halvim aasta 27 aasta jooksul – pidi hakkama meie põllumajanduskaupu praegu ostma – pole märke, et nad seda teevad. See ongi Hiina probleem, nad ei täida lubadusi," ütles Ühendriikide president.

Läbirääkimised on esimesed alates Trumpi ja Hiina presidendi Xi Jinpingi juunis sõlmitud vaherahust. Seni on Washington ja Peking kehtestanud karistavaid tollimakse 360 miljardi väärtuses teineteise kaupadele.

Toimetaja: Merili Nael

Allikas: BNS

