Trump vahendas Twitteris Fox Business Newsi uudisteankrut Maria Bartiromot, kelle sõnul on Euroopa Liidu imporditollid üks peamisi põhjusi, miks tuntud tsiklifirma müük langenud on.

"Nii ebaõiglane USA suhtes," kurtis Trump. "Me vastame."

"Harley Davidson has struggled with Tariffs with the EU, currently paying 31%. They've had to move production overseas to try and offset some of that Tariff that they've been hit with which will rise to 66% in June of 2021." @MariaBartiromo So unfair to U.S. We will Reciprocate!