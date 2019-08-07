ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Trump: keskpank peab baasintressi rohkem ja kiiremini langetama

Majandus
USA föderalreserv.
USA föderalreserv. Autor/allikas: Reuters/Scanpix
USA president Donald Trump avaldas kolmapäeval taas survet riigi keskpangale ja nõudis, et see langetaks baasintressi rohkem ja kiiremini.

Trump ütles, et föderaalreserv, mitte Hiina, on Ühendriikide majanduse suurim takistus.

"Nad peavad langetama määrasid rohkem ja kiiremini ja lõpetama nende tobeda kvantitatiivse karmistamise kohe," ütles president Twitteris.

Toimetaja: Laur Viirand

Allikas: BNS

PRAEGU VIKERRAADIOS
