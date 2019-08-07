Trump ütles, et föderaalreserv, mitte Hiina, on Ühendriikide majanduse suurim takistus.

"Nad peavad langetama määrasid rohkem ja kiiremini ja lõpetama nende tobeda kvantitatiivse karmistamise kohe," ütles president Twitteris.

"Three more Central Banks cut rates." Our problem is not China - We are stronger than ever, money is pouring into the U.S. while China is losing companies by the thousands to other countries, and their currency is under siege - Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

....proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much (and that I was right!). They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW. Yield curve is at too wide a margin, and no inflation! Incompetence is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019